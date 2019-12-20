New Hire for Welsh IT and Communications Firm

Award-winning South Wales-based IT and communications company SA1 Solutions has recruited a new member of staff at its base in Swansea.

Kelly Hill joins the company as a business support manager. Her new position is very much customer-facing, and she has undertaken roles such as site visit management, engineer reporting, statistical reporting for customers, organisation of any new customer projects, and liaising with clients.

Kelly has a wealth of experience in the industry. Previously, she worked for a client of SA1 Solutions, which has given her a unique perspective and has allowed her to experience both sides of the industry.

SA1 Solutions offers its IT services to over 200 customers across the UK. The company is a multi-award winner, most recently being named business of the year (0-25 employees) at the 2019 Swansea Bay Business Awards.

SA1 Solutions is growing at such a rate that Rhian Hughes-Morgan, business support manager, needed an extra pair of hands. She said: