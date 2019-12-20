New Hire for Welsh IT and Communications Firm

Award-winning South Wales-based IT and communications company SA1 Solutions has recruited a new member of staff at its base in Swansea.
Kelly Hill joins the company as a business support manager. Her new position is very much customer-facing, and she has undertaken roles such as site visit management, engineer reporting, statistical reporting for customers, organisation of any new customer projects, and liaising with clients.
Kelly has a wealth of experience in the industry. Previously, she worked for a client of SA1 Solutions, which has given her a unique perspective and has allowed her to experience both sides of the industry.
SA1 Solutions offers its IT services to over 200 customers across the UK. The company is a multi-award winner, most recently being named business of the year (0-25 employees) at the 2019 Swansea Bay Business Awards.
SA1 Solutions is growing at such a rate that Rhian Hughes-Morgan, business support manager, needed an extra pair of hands. She said:
“We are a growing organisation and with our increased growth this year, we needed another qualified member to join our team and get involved in all areas of the business.
“Kelly’s experience has enabled our senior engineers and support team manager to focus more on IT, as well as training our less-senior engineers.
“Personally, I am extremely happy that I have some help. It’s excellent that the company is growing and expanding the way it is. Kelly is a wonderful asset to the team, and since this is a very male-dominated industry, it’s lovely to have another female on board.”