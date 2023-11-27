Promotions Announced at HR Consultancy EffectiveHRM as it Aims for Further Growth

Leading South Wales HR consultancy EffectiveHRM has made two promotions within its expert team as it positions itself for further growth in 2024.

Lauren Young and Amelia Kirk have been promoted from HR Administrators to HR Advisors following more than two successful years at the company.

During their time so far, both Lauren and Amelia have been involved in complex HR investigations, HR policy and contract creation as well as delivering the Day One service – where they support clients by checking-in with their employees when they are off sick. Stepping into the new roles, they will now be managing their own client accounts.

EffectiveHRM, founded by Emma del Torto in 2011, is one of the leading HR consultancies in South Wales, supporting a range of clients from start-ups to established businesses with positive employee management.

With more than 25 years’ experience in employment law and HR, Emma established EffectiveHRM with a mission of becoming the UK’s most cost-effective, personable and valuable HR service.

Amelia began working with the company as a part-time undergraduate, and then joined the team full-time in 2022 after graduating with a First Class Degree in BSc (Hons) Human Resource Management from the University of South Wales and achieving her Level 5 CIPD.

Lauren joined EffectiveHRM in 2021 with extensive HR and Management experience from the Hospitality sector. Alongside her success in the company, Lauren has just achieved her CIPD Level 5 Diploma in People Management, equipping her further skills.

Gemma Davis, HR Director at EffectiveHRM, said:

“Both Amelia and Lauren have proved how strongly they deserve these positions. Over the past two years they have excelled and pushed themselves to continuously improve in their business. These promotions highlight the high standard of work that we uphold at EffectiveHRM, and I have no doubt that Amelia and Lauren will continue on this upwards trajectory. “In 2021 we decided that we would focus on developing and promoting from within our team. We are delighted at how Lauren and Amelia have embraced the opportunity and to see our training and experience paying off. Making in-house promotions opens an exciting recruitment opportunity in our HR Administration team, and strategically positions us for business growth and expansion, new clients and further acquisitions in 2024.”

EffectiveHRM was established with a mission of becoming the UK’s most cost-effective, personable and valuable HR service. Effective’s expert advisors work on a flexible basis with employers to provide the right tools, practical guidance and easy-to-follow templates needed for good people management.

Winner of the Wales HR Awards Best HR Consultancy 2020 & 2021, EffectiveHRM’s services include: retained HR support, health and safety, learning and development, and business coaching.