Private Sector Expertise Sought to Advise on Future of South West Wales

Private sector experts are being sought for a new advisory board designed to help South West Wales become a more prosperous, greener and better connected region.

The Corporate Joint Committee (CJC) for South West Wales is looking for applications from specialists in sectors including transport, planning, land use, energy, business and the economy to join a new private sector advisory board.

Once in place, the advisory board will provide expert guidance to members of the committee, which includes senior representatives from the Swansea Bay City Region’s four local authorities, as well as the Brecon Beacons and Pembrokeshire National Park authorities.

Strong experience in the identified sectors is being sought, as well as strong leadership and communication skills and a willingness to work in partnership with others.

Councillor Rob Stewart, Chairman of the CJC for South West Wales, said:

“South West Wales has so much potential, and the CJC is committed to ensuring we work together to create a better region in the coming years for the benefit of our residents and businesses. “Strong partnership work between the four regional councils and the two national park authorities is already in place, but we’re now looking to further boost our work by setting up a private sector advisory board that will be made up of experts in the sectors we’ve identified. “These specialists will offer high-quality private sector insight and analysis to help guide our plans and decision-making, helping us to create more opportunities and prosperity for local people in the coming years while leaving a positive long-term legacy for generations to come.”

More information about the CJC for South West Wales is available at www.cjcsouthwest.wales

Private sector experts interested in finding out more or applying to become a member of the advisory board are asked to contact Kristy Tillman at the CJC on Kristy.Tillman@swansea.gov.uk by Monday July 22.