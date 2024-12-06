Principality Welcomes Non-Executive Director to its Board

Principality Building Society has announced the appointment of Maria Timon Samra to its Board as a Non-Executive Director.

It said that with more than 30 years’ experience across the private, public, and third sectors, Maria was a highly experienced executive and trusted board advisor, having held senior roles in organisations such as Andersen, KPMG, Barclays and Tŷ Hafan.

A purpose-led leader, Maria has a proven track record in strategic, digitally enabled transformation, cultural change, governance and risk management, said Principality Building Society.

As Chief Executive of Tŷ Hafan, Maria successfully navigated one of Wales’s leading children’s hospice charities through the financial and operational challenges of the pandemic to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions, and their families, had ongoing access to palliative care and support.

Simon Moore, Chair of Principality’s Board, said:

“We are delighted to announce Maria as an addition to the Board. Her extensive expertise in driving strategic change whilst navigating highly regulated industries will play a crucial role in advancing the Society’s strategic ambitions. I look forward to her insights enhancing the effectiveness of our Board governance.”

Maria Timon Samra said: