Principality Building Society’s Rainbow Roundabout Returns for Cardiff Half

Runners at this year’s Cardiff Half Marathon will be treated to a colourful collaboration, from race sponsor Principality Building Society, and partners Run 4 Wales and Pride Cymru, as the popular Principality Rainbow Roundabout returns for this year’s event on Sunday October 6th.

Located between Roath Park and Lake Spice restaurant, which runners will pass twice between miles 10 and 12, the roundabout will be set for the festivities with a rainbow of colours.

Cardiff local and Pride favourite, Opal Fruits, will once again host the highly anticipated Principality Rainbow Roundabout. Both runners and spectators are invited to experience the vibrant, colourful atmosphere, with special performances and entertainment creating an inclusive space. Principality employees and members of their PRIDE network will proudly cheer on participants from the sidelines, with an energetic and supportive environment.

As a long-term partner of Pride Cymru, Principality Building Society remains committed to being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community and creating opportunities for connection, mutual support, and inclusivity.

Alongside its annual festival, which this year celebrated 25 years of activism within Wales, Pride Cymru, with the support of Principality Building Society delivered a number of projects to promote cohesion and advocate for a fairer and more equal society.

The annual Welsh capital race, which attracts 27,500 runners a year, is celebrating its 21st year and is part of the SuperHalfs series of races in Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Valencia. This year’s race theme is ‘A Race for Everyone’ and will see many participants raise money for charity, including the event’s lead charity partner NSPCC.

Vicky Wales, Principality Building Society, said:

“Our partnership with Pride Cymru is testament to our commitment to building a fairer society, fostering an environment that is diverse and inclusive, and we are very honoured we are able to continue our efforts to help people reach their hopes and aspirations. “Following last year’s hugely successful Rainbow Roundabout debut, with fantastic participation from our colleagues, supporters and participants, we are looking forward to supporting this year’s Race for Everyone, bringing back the vibrant atmosphere to spur runners on towards the finish line, once again. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

Dan Walsh, Vice Chair of Pride Cymru said:

“It's brilliant to be bringing back the Rainbow roundabout after its debut last year. We heard from so many runners last year just how much it lifted their spirits and helped them push on. Principality Building Society and Run 4 Wales are incredibly valued partners and their determination to support the LGBTQ+ community is clear”.

Matt Newman, Run 4 Wales Chief Executive commented: