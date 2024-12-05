Prime Minister Commits to Work ‘In Real Partnership’ With Welsh Government

The Prime Minister has pledged to work closely with Welsh Government to deliver on a commitment to raise living standards in Wales.

Sir Keir Starmer was setting out the pathway for how UK Government intends to deliver on its national missions through a Plan for Change.

Where milestones set out by the Prime Minister fall within the powers of devolved ministers, the UK Government said it would seek to work closely with devolved governments “in real partnership to align our collective work to deliver for communities in Wales”.

It added: “That is because – devolved or not – that is what people in Wales want and expect from both of their governments.”

The Welsh Government will receive a £21 billion settlement in 2025/26 – the largest in real terms in the history of devolution, the UK Government said. This includes a £1.7 billion top-up through the Barnett formula with £1.5 billion for day-to-day spending and £250 million for capital investment.

The UK Government said the Plan for Change was “rooted in the foundations of good government; economic stability, border security, and national security for the whole of the UK, from which Milestone and Mission Delivery will flow”.

The plan includes commitments to:

Deliver raised living standards in Wales with the highest sustained growth in the G7 – measured by higher Real Household Disposable Income per person and GDP per capita by the end of the Parliament.

Secure home-grown energy and protect bill payers, ensuring we are on track for 95% Clean Power by 2030, while accelerating the UK to net zero.

and protect bill payers, ensuring we are on track for 95% Clean Power by 2030, while accelerating the UK to net zero. Putting more police back on the beat with 13,000 additional officers.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens said: