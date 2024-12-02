Port Talbot-Based Hexigone Inhibitors Celebrates Award-Winning Success

Hexigone Inhibitors, a Port Talbot-based innovator in sustainable corrosion inhibitors, has won three major awards.

The company earned the EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing it in the top 1% of companies globally for sustainability, was Highly Commended for the Sustainable/Ethical Manufacturer Award by Made in Wales, and saw its Business Development Manager, Dr. Catherine Friar, named Young Leader of the Year at the 2024 British Coatings Federation (BCF) Awards.

Hexigone’s EcoVadis Platinum rating recognises exceptional performance in Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, placing the company among the top 1% of over 130,000 businesses worldwide. At the Made in Wales awards, Hexigone was also Highly Commended for its ethical and sustainable manufacturing practices.

“As a Welsh high-tech manufacturer based in Port Talbot, it’s incredibly rewarding to see our efforts recognised,” said Dr. Patrick Dodds, CEO of Hexigone. “These honours reflect our team’s hard work and commitment to sustainability and innovation as we continue driving meaningful change toward a more sustainable future.”

At the 2024 BCF Awards, Dr. Catherine Friar was named Young Leader of the Year, selected from a competitive shortlist that included candidates from leading companies like Inx International, Venator, and Crown Paints.