Plans to Develop Renewable Energy Project at the Alwen Forest

innogy is planning to develop a renewable energy project at the Alwen Forest which lies approximately 4km north of Cerrigydrudion. The project aims to deliver up to 33MW of clean energy and could include nine wind turbines. innogy is at the start of this development process and wants to consult with the local community on the possible site layout, design and grid route. Representatives from Community Energy Wales will also be on hand to talk about the project’s share offer which would allow local people to invest in green energy.

The first event will be on Friday 24th January at Nantglyn Church House. 3.30pm – 6.30pm. A second event will be held on Saturday, 25th January at Cerrigydrudion Community Centre, 10am – 1.00pm.

This site was identified by Welsh Government as being suitable for renewable energy under the Planning Policy Wales’ TAN 8 Strategic Search Area process and innogy won the competitive tender run by Natural Resources Wales to develop the project.

Martin Cole, Renewables Developer at innogy said

“We are at a very early stage and keen to share as much information on the project as possible and ask for feedback. Wind energy is a proven technology. We know it works and is significantly contributing towards Wales’ zero carbon ambition.”

Robert Proctor, Business Development Manager at Community Energy Wales said,