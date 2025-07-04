PLANED to Drive Pembrokeshire Street Enhancement Scheme

Pembrokeshire County Council is set to work with PLANED to support improvements to town and street environments.

The council said it recognised the “vital role” that local organisations and third sector partners play in delivering community-focused regeneration.

PLANED says it brings communities, public sector, third sector and special interest groups together to support innovative projects and ideas that will create long term environmental, social and economic benefits for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.

It will take a key role in leading the administration and delivery of The Pembrokeshire Street Enhancement Scheme programme in 2025.

The scheme will support visual improvements to key streetscapes and building frontages across the county. The council said the delivery of the scheme will benefit from PLANED’s deep understanding of local needs, as well as their trusted track record in supporting community-led regeneration.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader Cllr Jon Harvey said:

“Strengthening our partnerships with organisations like PLANED is central to how we deliver regeneration in Pembrokeshire. Their community insight and expertise are invaluable, and we’re delighted to be working together again to help revitalise and enhance our towns.”

Iwan Thomas, PLANED Chief Executive, added: