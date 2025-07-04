Awen Appoints Four New Trustees

Awen Cultural Trust has strengthened its Board with the appointment of four new trustees.

The Trust said the appointments bring a wealth of expertise and diverse experience to help guide the charity’s strategic direction and ensure continued social impact.

The newly appointed trustees are:

Carly McCreesh – With a passion for the creative arts, Carly has an extensive knowledge of managing community development and social enterprise programmes.

Conal Bembridge – Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama graduate, Conal is an acclaimed musical director, pianist and lecturer, as well as delivering Welsh language education.

Daniel Taylor – An experienced consultant with a background in communications and engagement, Daniel brings fresh insights on governance and public sector leadership.

Kathryn Warren – An advocate for energy decarbonisation, circular economy and waste and resource management, Kathryn offers valuable expertise in energy, engineering and sustainability.

Chair of Awen’s Board of Trustee, Ava Plowright, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Carly, Conal, Daniel and Kathryn to our Board, picking up the mantle from a number of dedicated, long-standing trustees whose tenure recently ended. Like their predecessors, each new trustee brings a unique set of skills, experience and commitment to fulfilling Awen’s purpose of ‘making people’s lives better’. Their involvement will be instrumental as we continue to navigate new opportunities and continue our far-reaching work within South Wales. “Like me, I am sure they will get a great deal of personal satisfaction from leading an organisation which has positive and meaningful engagement with over one million people each year. Whether our beneficiaries are part of the audience at one of our theatres, a visitor to our country park, a member of our library services, or a trainee at our work-based programmes for adults with learning disabilities, each person and each community is significant to Awen.”

The appointments come at a pivotal time for Awen as the charity is approaching its 10 year anniversary in October and embarking on a new five-year strategy to ‘create culturally vibrant communities where everyone feels they belong’.

Richard Hughes, Chief Executive of Awen Cultural Trust, added: