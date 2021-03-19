Planning a Wales Wedding During Lockdown Just Got A Lot Easier

Planning your wedding during the pandemic can be a huge problem.

Traditional wedding fairs can’t be held due to COVID-19 restrictions, so how do you source the best wedding venue, celebrant, photographer, cake maker, caterer, or wedding planner for you?

The answer is you can attend a new, innovative online wedding EXPO on Sunday March 21st.

The Wedding EXPO Wales & West is the first online, interactive wedding expo with live video chat in the region.

It has been created by independent wedding suppliers and South Wales-based business platform Zokit.

There will be demonstrations, wedding dress showcases, and talks on what you need to do to plan your wedding during the pandemic and beyond.

Wedding suppliers and venues will also have booths where you can pop along virtually and chat with them about your wedding day plans.

The EXPO will help you plan your wedding budget, find the best deals, and get the best experience on your big day. There will also be exclusive on-the-day offers.

The event between 11am and 4pm is free to attend online for brides and grooms to be and future civil partners.

You can get your free tickets here:

https://walesandwestweddingexpo.eventbrite.co.uk.

If wedding suppliers or venues are interested in exhibiting at the event, a few online stalls are still available. The booking link is: https://zokit.co.uk/wedding-expo/

Exhibitors like Vale of Glamorgan-based magician Bryan Gunton of Encounter Magic are gearing up for the EXPO.

He says:

“We are delighted to finally be able to interact with couples again. This will be the first chance many will have had to visit suppliers since getting engaged.”

Jo Davies of Double Take Photography, covering South Wales and the South West, says:

“This EXPO was put together by wedding businesses for wedding businesses due to the pandemic stopping the traditional Wedding Fayre. “We were mindful that not only are we and other businesses struggling to find our target clients, but those clients were struggling to find us too. This EXPO is a way to have the face-to-face interaction without the risk of holding a physical event.”

Celebrant Jane Grayer of Abergavenny-based Create Ceremonies adds: