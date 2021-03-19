Equinox Marks 25 Years in Business

Equinox marks quarter century milestone with campaign that gives back

Bilingual communications agency, Equinox, is celebrating its 25th year with a campaign of promises — which will include providing free support to Welsh businesses in need.

Launched yesterday, the 25 Peth campaign will see Equinox deliver 25 things to benefit the local economy, environment, culture, its people, and the wider comms industry, in 2021.

From providing in-kind business support and innovative initiatives that will create opportunities for aspiring talent, to participating in hands-on environmental activities and establishing new partnerships that will improve the use of the Welsh language — the campaign will go beyond standard corporate commitments by putting projects into practice that reflect them.

Starting with the reveal of a new grants scheme to help third-sector organisations and small businesses that have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Equinox will provide much-needed comms support through PR, social media, video, and training.

Managing Director, Helen Wild, said:

“Like many businesses, 2020 was very challenging for us, but we’ve been fortunate enough to retain and attract new clients during a pandemic and we’re looking forward to brighter times ahead. “However, we know that this isn’t the case for many businesses and organisations that are struggling — especially in the tourism and charity sectors — so we’re keen to put our 25 years of expertise to good use and play a small, but positive role in getting their businesses back into the limelight.”

Equinox is inviting third-sector organisations and small, independent businesses in need of support to apply for the comms grant scheme via the 25 Peth section of its website — where the team will be documenting their progress through the remainder of the year.

Founded by Eryl Jones in 1996, Equinox — named Best Agency by CIPR and CIM in Wales a total of seven times — has worked with the likes of Cadw, S4C, Transport for Wales, Visit Wales, Heritage Lottery Fund, and STAEDTLER.

Chief Executive, Eryl Jones, added:

“During our 25 years, Equinox has worked with numerous high-profile clients, supporting projects that have made a huge impact on Wales. “From the Cadw Dragon campaign which generated record revenue for reinvesting into Welsh heritage sites, to establishing a partnership of more than 50 stakeholders to fight fly-tipping and keep our countryside clean — we’re passionate about working with brands and organisations that do good for Wales and this is our opportunity to make our own contribution.”

For more information about the 25 Peth campaign, visit equinox.wales, search @equinox_comms on Instagram and Twitter or Equinox-Comms on LinkedIn.