Free Webinar for Newport Small Businesses Marks Anniversary of First UK Lockdown

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses are facing huge challenges to continue to survive.

Reductions in sales, cash flow problems, staff retention and sustaining the supply chain are just some of the issues affecting small businesses.

Help is at hand next week with the latest in a series of free business support webinars aimed exclusively at small firms in Newport.

Newport is the only place in Wales – and one of just three sites in the UK – benefitting from a small business support programme run by Business in the Community (BITC).

Next Tuesday (March 23) sees the programme’s latest webinar, which is free of charge to any SME in Newport – businesses employing fewer than 250 people.

Based on feedback from small businesses in Newport, the webinar will focus on the challenges and opportunities around adapting business models.

Attendees will hear real-life examples from Celtic Manor Resort and Watts Truck & Van. There will also be contributions from Welsh Government’s Business Wales unit and marketing expert Professor Jonathan Deacon, highlighting the opportunities and pitfalls business owners should consider.

Speakers at the webinar, running from 2pm to 3pm, will include:

Vanessa Russell, Marketing Director, Celtic Manor Resort;

Simon Griffin, Dealer Principal, Watts Truck & Van;

Rashad Ismail, Relationship Manager, Business Wales, and;

Jonathan Deacon, Professor of Marketing, University of South Wales.

Registration details are here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2647508962667894795

To access more individual support, businesses are invited to register their interest here https://www.bitc.org.uk/smallbusiness-eoi/ and can also stay in touch with the Newport small business support programme by following @BITCCymru and @CRudall on Twitter.