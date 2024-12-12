Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors Announce 3-Year Partnership with Swansea Arena

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors has announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with Swansea Arena, marking an exciting new chapter in their ongoing commitment to supporting the arts and nurturing the next generation of creative talent.

The five-figure partnership includes the naming rights to the Creative Learning Suite, a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to fostering creativity and education, as well as extensive branding throughout the venue.

Continuing a Legacy of Supporting the Arts

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors have long been champions of the arts in Swansea. Their support includes sponsoring independent theatre productions, school art activities, choirs, an annual bursary for the Abertawe Festival of Young Musicians and sponsorship of the West Glamorgan Youth Theatre.

This new partnership builds on that legacy, reinforcing their dedication to empowering young artists across a spectrum of creative disciplines, from acting to music and theatre production.

“This sponsorship aligns perfectly with our mission to give back to the community in meaningful ways,” said Peter Lynn, Senior Partner at Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors. “The Creative Learning Suite provides a platform for young people to experience the world of arts and entertainment in a professional setting, and we’re thrilled to play a part in making that possible. Supporting the arts is not just a passion of ours—it’s a responsibility, and this partnership is a natural continuation of that commitment.”

A Hub for Creativity and Education

The Creative Learning Suite at Swansea Arena is a vital resource for the local community, offering workshops, events, and programs that inspire and educate.

From school trips to creative workshops, the suite provides invaluable opportunities for local students of all ages to engage with the arts in a world-class venue.

James Morgan, Creative Learning Producer at Swansea Arena, praised the partnership, noting its significance for the community:

“We are delighted to welcome Peter Lynn and Partners as the sponsors of our Creative Learning Suite. Their support underscores the importance of businesses investing in the cultural and creative future of our region. Together, we can inspire the next generation of artists, creators, and performers. This sponsorship ensures that the Creative Learning Suite remains a vibrant and accessible space for all.”

This partnership further cements Peter Lynn and Partners’ role as a leader in corporate social responsibility within the region. By supporting programs that inspire creativity and nurture talent, the firm is helping to shape the future of the arts in South Wales.