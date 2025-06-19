Peter Lynn and Partners Help Bring Authentic Italian Flavour to Swansea City Centre

Luigi’s Restaurant, the latest addition to Swansea’s food scene, has officially opened its doors at 14-16 Orchard Street.

The location, once home to the Wild Swan restaurant, has been refurbished while preserving its most distinctive features including the central water feature and arched bridge.

Founders Luigi Presutti and Diego Iorio bring with them generations of culinary heritage and a passion for authentic ingredients.

“This has been a dream for us,” said Luigi Presutti. “We wanted to create something truly Italian – not just the food, but the feeling of the place. The team at Peter Lynn and Partners were fantastic. They understood our vision and helped make the legal side feel easy, even though we were on a tight deadline.”

The legal work was led by Adrian Westoby, Commercial Property expert at Peter Lynn and Partners, who helped secure a new lease, advised on refurbishment works, and overcame a complex landlord title – all within a demanding completion window of less than a month.

“Working with Luigi and Diego was a pleasure,” said Adrian. “They were clear in what they needed, and we moved quickly to make it happen. Deals like this are great examples of how legal advice can be a driving force in supporting local enterprise and city centre regeneration.”

Diego Iorio added: