Acquisition Brings Three Gyms Under New Ownership

Peter Lynn and Partners Solicitors has completed a multi-site acquisition that brings three established gyms under new ownership.

The deal, valued at more than £500,000, marks the launch of The Hyve Gym brand, led by Ioan Jones.

The transaction covers sites in Llanelli, Trimsaran and Burry Port, all of which remain fully operational with memberships, staff and services continuing without disruption.

Work on the acquisition began on 1 June and was completed by 22 July 2025, with the Peter Lynn and Partners trio of Greg George, James Lewis Hyndman and Rob Cherry leading the negotiations for Mr Jones.

This included lease assignments, the transfer of staff under TUPE regulations and the protection of existing gym memberships. Funding for the project was provided by the Development Bank of Wales, with Sally Phillips overseeing the financial arrangements.

The new Hyve Gym brand now brings together modern strength equipment, functional fitness zones and a wide selection of classes, including conditioning, strength circuits, indoor cycling and group training.

Each location offers extended opening hours, accessible layouts and a growing timetable of sessions that appeal to beginners and committed gym users.

James Lewis Hyndman said:

“This was a significant deal with a tight timeline. Clear communication between all parties helped us complete the transaction efficiently. We made sure member contracts and staff arrangements remained fully protected throughout the process.”

Partner Greg George, who handled the lease assignments for all three sites, said:

“Each gym operated from a separate leased premises, which meant three assignments needed to be completed at the same time as the funding drawdown. We prepared everything in advance so the transition to the new owner could happen smoothly and without any interruption to trading.”

New owner Ioan Jones said: