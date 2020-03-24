Park Authority Takes Action to Protect Public Safety

In response to growing concerns of increased visitor numbers to popular parts of Pembrokeshire, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has closed its car parks and closed sections of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

Speaking of the decision, Chief Executive Tegryn Jones said:

“Despite Government advice to avoid all but essential travel and to remain at home wherever possible, we have experienced an exceptionally busy weekend across the county. “In the interest of public safety, we are closing our car parks to all but emergency access, and closing sections of the Coast Path where it is impossible to follow Government advice and practice safe social distancing. “We urge people to follow Government advice and stay at home to stay safe. We are also issuing a plea to people to avoid travelling to access the outdoors and only access what you can from your doorstep. “We are calling on the UK and Welsh Government to provide stronger measures on unnecessary travel and social distancing, with specific guidance on what “necessary travel” actually entails.”

National Parks and rural areas across the country experienced an enormous influx in visitor numbers over the weekend and concerns are growing over the pressure placed on local services, including vital healthcare provision.