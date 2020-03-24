Accountancy Firm Link Up with Swansea Property Network

Cwmbran accountancy firm, Green & Co, has secured a new position with Swansea Property Investors Network (Swansea PIN), becoming its principal sponsor. The deal means they will sponsor events and regular meet-ups, as well as being Swansea PIN’s preferred provider of accounts and tax advice, specifically in the buy-to-let property sector.

Morgan Roberts, host of Swansea PIN, said:

“Swansea PIN is committed to providing valuable content from expert speakers, offering a platform for investors and service providers to get together, and we are absolutely delighted that Green & Co are our new event sponsors. I have personally been a client of the practice for some time now and they offer a professional and efficient service, with the added benefit of understanding property-specific solutions. They are also perfectly placed to offer accurate and real-time advice when it comes to property taxation. With our values perfectly aligned, we can look forward to informative and enjoyable meetings in Swansea.

There is a mountain of information out there which is both inaccurate and out of date, and Green & Co can bring clarity to a potentially confusing sector. They provide advice which is up to speed with the very latest issues, as we experience a raft of changes in legislation from month to month.”

Partner at Green & Co, Barrie Kenyon, also expressed the firm’s delight at securing the deal with Swansea PIN.

“We have already been attending the monthly events and the network includes a wealth of experienced landlords. Our aim is to keep them updated as much as possible with the changes coming into the private rented sector, as well as defining the legislation from Westminster and that coming out of Cardiff Bay.”

Swansea PIN meetings feature expert speakers and local industry specialists, with updates from letting agents and mortgage brokers, allowing landlords to stay fully informed on how the sector is performing.

The meetings are held at the Village Hotel, Swansea on the fourth Thursday of every month. They offer great networking opportunities, allowing like-minded people to share best practice and offer support to others on similar journeys.