Susie Joins Commercial Team at South Wales Law Firm

Leading South Wales legal practice Everett Tomlin Lloyd & Pratt has made a key appointment to its commercial property team.

Susie Marsden-Allan, aged 33, from Cardiff, has been appointed Associate and Commercial Property Solicitor with the law firm which has centres in Newport and Pontypool.

The University of the West of England law graduate comes to Newport headquartered ETLP after completing a legal practice course at Cardiff University and gaining valuable industry experience.

Susie, educated at the Bishop of Llandaff School, Cardiff, secured a training contract in 2012 at Howells solicitors in Cardiff which was predominantly property focused. She was admitted to the roll of solicitors in March 2014 and continued to develop her expertise in commercial property working in Blake Morgan and Geldards in Cardiff.

Since joining ETLP Susie has dealt with landlord and tenant work including lease renewals, new leases, lease assignments and surrenders, acquisitions and disposals of commercial property, including agricultural land and secured lending. The properties that we deal with at ETLP range from industrial units, to shops, takeaways, restaurants, pubs, cafes, hairdressers and bare land like woodlands and farmland.

Susie said:

“I enjoy seeing a deal or transaction over the line, meeting or exceeding client expectations and the client satisfaction that follows. I also enjoy the varied nature of work that we deal with at ETLP and how each transaction is different. “I enjoy working with Robert Twigg in the Newport office who is a consultant and has been working at ETLP since 2010. In my new role I will be able to assist in building and shaping the department in our own individual way helping it to grow further in the Newport and Gwent region. “I see one of the biggest challenges that I face is building my network of clients and introducers in Newport after having predominantly worked in Cardiff. “

When not in work Susie says she enjoys spending time with her husband, friends and family and generally living life to the full. She enjoys trying new restaurants and bars, fine dining, keeping fit, to allow for the fine dining and walking in the countryside or seaside.

“I’ve recently given bouldering a go, although I didn’t find coming down from a 9 metre wall as fun as going up it. I Iove travelling and am always looking for the next destination to explore. I enjoy reading, going to the cinema and theatre and I’m part of a female voice choir which regularly perform concerts throughout the year. “

ETLP Managing Partner, Ashley Harkus, said: