Parcel Giant Evri Expands into New Depot in Bridgend

Parcel giant Evri has moved into a brand new 82,000 sq ft unit at Central Park, Bridgend.

Evri has tripled in size in the last five years to become the UK’s biggest dedicated parcel delivery company, delivering more than 730 million parcels per year with a team of more than 20,000 couriers and close to 17,000 ParcelShops and Lockers.

In the first 24 hours at its new base on the Bridgend Industrial Estate, the team processed 128,000 parcels.

Head of Estates at Evri, Edmond Leahy, said:

“Every parcel matters and that is why Evri is committed to continually improving its services by investing in its people, infrastructure and processes. We wanted to keep operating out of Bridgend, handling parcels, sortation and distribution, because it’s the perfect base to service South Wales. “The move to the new premises went very smoothly and we’re delighted to secure our presence and look to future expansion in the area.”

John Jones, Senior Asset and Development Manager at Robert Hitchins, welcomed Evri to Central Park on the Bridgend Industrial Estate, which is close to J35 of the M4.

“Our commitment to delivering employment-generating development in Bridgend and South Wales continues and we are proud to be investing further with commercial premises which are best-in-class,” he said.

Robert Hitchins has developed Central Park over several phases since it acquired the former Kimball Electronics plant in 2006. A scheme of 16 trade counter units amounting to 51,000 sq ft was developed in 2008, followed by a 13,500 sq ft trade counter scheme in 2012 and a 40,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility for PCI Pharma Services in 2017.

The latest 82,000 sq ft industrial warehouse for Evri brings Robert Hitchins’ investment in Central Park to more than £25 million.

Mr Jones estimated that there are currently more than 500 jobs associated with Central Park and said its continued development is providing a much-needed boost for the region and the wider economy.

“We are proud to be investing for the long term in Bridgend by self-funding the development of high-quality buildings which has become increasingly rare in the commercial property market due to rising build costs and other factors.”

The agent was Knight Frank. The construction company was Barnwood Construction.

Robert Hitchins, based at Boddington in Gloucestershire, is one of the leading property developers, investors and asset managers in the Southwest and South Wales. It provides the full development process from site acquisition and planning through to development and investment.