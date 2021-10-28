Packed Agenda at North East Wales Tourism Forums

Tourism businesses are being invited to online tourism forums this November. The North East Wales tourism partnership has joined together to bring you two exciting, online sessions.

With a strong line-up of guest speakers, they promise to be key events for everyone involved in the tourism sector. Both sessions are free and open to everyone.

The first session, ‘Growing tourism for the good of the destination’, takes place on Tuesday, 2nd November, 10.30am–12noon.

Visit Wales will be presenting on their tourism strategy and ambition to grow tourism for the good of Wales by generating economic, environmental, cultural and health benefits that enrich the lives of visitors and local communities.

Dark Skies is the focus for the second presentation as the Clwydian Range & Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty seeks to gain International Dark Sky status. Book your free place here – https://north-east-wales-tourism-forum-2nov.eventbrite.co.uk

The second session, ‘Supporting excellence in hospitality', takes place on Thursday 18 November, 10.30am-12noon.

This forum will kick-off with the two local Food & Drink Groups; Llangollen & Dee Valley and Clwydian Range, highlighting their latest project-ACE: Action, Collaboration, Enterprise.

Hospitality and Leisure Operators One Hundred Knights who run The Royal Hotel, Three Eagles Bar & Grill, and Tyn Dwr Hall in Llangollen and soon to open the Blk Sheep Baa & Grill at the Plassey Holiday Park will be telling their story. This will be followed by Trelan Farm, a luxury boutique retreat based in the foothills of Moel Famau. Finally, Rackery Retreat, a luxury glamping based in Rossett will be revealing their successes and plans for the future. Book your free place here – https://north-east-wales-tourism-forum-18nov.eventbrite.co.uk

Ian Lebbon, Chair of Denbighshire Destination Management Partnership, said: