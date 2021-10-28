Landmark Cardiff Queen Street Property for Sale

One of Cardiff’s best known fast food restaurants has been brought to the market as a property investment opportunity by commercial property agents Cooke & Arkwright.

78 Queen Street, at the junction of Queen Street and Charles Street, is let to Jollibee on a 15 year lease and they opened for business in summer 2021. Jollibee has over 1,400 restaurants worldwide, with UK stores in Leicester Square, Earls Court, Leicester, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Reading, and plans for 50 more restaurants across the UK by 2025.

The property investment has been put on the market for offers in excess of £2,160,000, reflecting a net initial yield (NIY) of 6.25%.

Nick Lawley, Investment Director at Cooke & Arkwright and sole marketing agent for the property said,