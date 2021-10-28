Landmark Cardiff Queen Street Property for Sale

One of Cardiff’s best known fast food restaurants has been brought to the market as a property investment opportunity by commercial property agents Cooke & Arkwright.
78 Queen Street, at the junction of Queen Street and Charles Street, is let to Jollibee on a 15 year lease and they opened for business in summer 2021. Jollibee has over 1,400 restaurants worldwide, with UK stores in Leicester Square, Earls Court, Leicester, Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Reading, and plans for 50 more restaurants across the UK by 2025.
The property investment has been put on the market for offers in excess of £2,160,000, reflecting a net initial yield (NIY) of 6.25%.
Nick Lawley, Investment Director at Cooke & Arkwright and sole marketing agent for the property said,
“78 Queen Street has been one of the best know fast food destinations in Cardiff city centre for decades and our client was delighted to secure Jollibee as tenant on a new long term lease.
“This investment opportunity offers an investor a long term income stream from one of the biggest global fast food operators and at a yield that looks attractive in comparison to the returns currently offered by other asset classes.”