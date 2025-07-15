Neath Port Talbot Parks Recognised with 2025 Green Flag Awards

Parks and green spaces across Neath Port Talbot have reached the high standards required to fly the Keep Wales Tidy Green Flag.

The environmental charity has revealed the sites across Wales which have won the 2025 Green Flag and Green Flag Community awards including the following in Neath Port Talbot:

Gnoll Estate Country Park (Full Award)

Margam Country Park (Full Award)

Swansea University Bay Campus Grounds (Full Award)

Talbot Memorial Park (Full Award)

Victoria Gardens (Full Award)

Amman Valley Trotting Club (Community Award)

Cilybebyll Community Growers (Community Award)

Craig Gwladus Country Park

The Friends and Neighbours Centre, Neath

Gardd y Pobl, Neath

Sandfields Community Garden

Cwmafan Community Orchard (Community Award)

Glantawe Riverside Park (Community Award)

Vivian Park Nature Garden (Community Award)

The Lane Community Garden (Community Award)

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson said:

“These awards signify parks and community green spaces which have met very high standards and they represent a reward for outstanding environmental and gardening efforts and the maintenance of excellent visitor facilities. “These are awards are due to a great team effort from our dedicated staff and from many hard working, much appreciated volunteers from our local communities. “As well as thanking all involved, this year I would particularly like to thank those who are responsible for our new Community Award winning parks and gardens at Craig Gwladus Country Park, the Friends and Neighbours Centre, Gardd y Pobl and Sandfields Community Garden.”

Now in its third decade, the Green Flag Award recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy’s Chief Executive, added: