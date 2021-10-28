Passion for a Zero-waste Lifestyle Leads to New Shop Opening in Torfaen

A Torfaen mum, Lauren Morse, with a passion for living a zero waste, more environmentally friendly lifestyle and reducing reliance on single use plastics has recently opened her first shop in Cwmbran, Torfaen.

Having initially set up the ‘Zero Waste Refill Station’ in her garden shed demand for the products Lauren supplies has increased so much that her shop, close to Cwmbran Town Centre, at the bottom of The Tower at Redbrook Way, Southville, Cwmbran has now become the hub of her business.

‘Zero Waste Torfaen’ enables customers to cut down on the plastic they buy by reusing and refilling plastic bottles and containers with household essentials. These include dry food, cleaning products and toiletries. Other non liquid refill essentials on offer include shampoo bars, shaving products, soaps, toilet rolls and beeswax wraps. Lauren offers a wide range of dry food products (all available by weight) including rice, pasta, nuts, herbs and spices, flour, fruit, beans and pulses, cereal, sweets, drinks, tea and coffee.

Lauren said

“The business came about having been inspired to start my family’s own journey towards zero waste. Having seen the media reports showing the environmental impact of the throw-away, single use lifestyle we’ve all become accustomed to, I started to seriously consider the items we bought and what we were eating. We were doing as much as we could as a family but Torfaen really needed its own zero waste shop in order to do more. “Having gone from developing a Facebook following and initially setting up in my garden shed, we have continued to expand and the move to the new retail premises has been a really exciting time. We welcome customers to the shop Tuesday through to Saturday, with late evening opening on Thursdays and an early morning on a Tuesday.” “I am delighted with the interest that has been shown in my approach and what I am offering, whilst customer feedback has been so encouraging. Our best seller by far, after the washing up liquid and fabric conditioner is the freshly ground peanut butter. A real customer favourite.” “I am passionate about ensuring my whole business process follows the principles of zero waste and I am very selective over the products I stock. Lots of the products on offer, including everything in the home liquid refill station are on a circular supply system so the big 5L, 20L and 200L barrels you see go back to manufacturer to be refilled. In addition, all of these products are eco-friendly, vegan, animal cruelty free, free from harsh chemicals and are biodegradable.”

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills & Regeneration said

“Having spoken to Lauren when she was searching for a suitable property as well as recently visiting her newly opened shop with its impressive range of eco-friendly household products, I am delighted that she has now settled in. Situated in the heart of Cwmbran and easy to find at the bottom of the tower block, the shop offers our community a zero waste, plastic free shopping option which is excellent news. Lauren is passionate about reducing our footprint, supporting local (including sourcing fresh flowers and bread!) and making small changes to enable something greater. I look forward to seeing her business go from strength to strength.”

Lauren’s website https://zerowastetorfaen.co.uk/ includes further information including hints and tips about recycling locally in Torfaen, her party hire service (using reuseable items) along with product recommendations. You can find updates on what Lauren is up to at the shop over on her social media pages, just search Zero Waste Torfaen. www.facebook.com/zerowastetorfaen