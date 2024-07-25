P&A Group’s Zest Division takes Prize at Summer Outdoor Living Exhibition

The P&A Group’s Zest Outdoor Living division won the Best New Individual Product award at the Summer Outdoor Living Exhibition (SOLEX) for the garden trade industry.

Zest’s Terraza Outdoor Kitchen range was proclaimed the winner at the Solex Awards Dinner following the exhibition.

The Terraza was described as an “affordable outdoor kitchen that is well built. A lovely addition to any garden”, by one of the category judges.

P&A Group’s new managing director, Andrew Baker, said:

“We’re thrilled to have won the Best New Individual Product category with the Terraza Outdoor Kitchen. As if that wasn’t enough, we also won the best small exhibition stand award. “The show has been fantastic for Zest, and our success on all fronts has been down to our huge commitment to understanding what todays’ consumers want, designing products accordingly. The overarching theme of Zest is guilt-free ‘at one with nature’ enjoyment of the outdoor space and the whole outdoor living collection is made from sustainable slow-grown softwood sourced from PEFC certified (PEFC/16-37-1490) forests.”

The P&A Group comprises Zest Outdoor Living, a leading national UK supplier of award-winning timber garden products, the award-winning Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.