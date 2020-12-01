Ownership Succession Guidance For Business Owners in Wales

Some of Wales’ top succession planning experts are offering free guidance to Welsh business owners who are considering the best way to exit their business, with a series of ‘Selling Your Business’ webinars.

The series of free webinars is being presented by the Employee Ownership Wales team at Social Business Wales, which offers fully-funded guidance and advice on Employee Ownership. The first one takes place at 10am on 2 December and will outline how using an Employee Ownership Trust offers a tax efficient owner succession that protects a company’s legacy whilst providing a competitive price for the business.

Book for free here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/selling-your-business-consider-selling-to-an-employee-ownership-trust-tickets-128646686703

Business Advisors from the Employee Ownership Wales team, Sarah Owens and Paul Cantrill, will talk through all ownership and succession options before focusing on an Employee Ownership Trust. Attendees will also hear from Dylan Huws, Founder and Managing Director of Welsh TV company, Cwmni Da, which became employee owned in 2019. Dylan will explain why they considered employee ownership, how they became employee owned and how things have worked out since.

Paul Cantrill, from the Employee Ownership Wales team at Social Business Wales, said:

“It is more important than ever that businesses are well informed regarding their options when it comes to business succession and future planning, and we are well placed to help them with fully-funded tailored guidance, having helped a number of high-profile Welsh firms transition to the Employee Ownership model. “Many CEOs are thinking about making a smooth exit from their businesses while leaving it in the best possible hands, and our free ‘Selling Your Business’ webinars will offer careful guidance regarding the options, both from EO experts and from the horse’s mouth – from business owners who have made a successful transition themselves. “No matter what stage your business is at, even if retirement is a long way off for you, having a well-planned exit strategy in place is crucial and it is never too early to start looking at your options.”

Employee Ownership is becoming increasingly popular among business owners in Wales and throughout the UK. There are different levels and styles of Employee Ownership, from share options to selected members of staff to the employees or a trust owning 100 per cent of the company. Most Employee Ownership arrangements see more than 50 per cent of a company’s shares transferred to the staff, typically done by an entrepreneur or family-owned businesses. The Employee Ownership model also attracts strong tax benefits.

For more information on future webinars follow:

Twitter: @socialbizwales

Facebook: @socialbusinesswales

LinkedIn: Social Business Wales