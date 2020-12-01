Highlight of North Wales Business Calendar to be Held Virtually

One of the highlights of the North Wales business calendar is to be held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers of the popular North Wales Means Business Conference unveiled a series of star speakers and interactive sessions for the event on Thursday December 10.

Showcasing the ION Leadership, 20Twenty Business Growth and NWBA programmes – delivered by Bangor University – the line-up includes journalist and TV presenter Kate Hardcastle MBE; Penderyn Whisky’s Managing Director Stephen Davies; Asentiv New York boss Graham Dobbin; Sophie Morris, Managing Director of Worldspan, and LIMB-art founder, Mark Williams.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Iwan Davies is also set to open the Conference, alongside representatives from the ION Leadership, 20Twenty Business Growth and NWBA courses.

Senior Programme Manager Gwenllian Owen said the response to the Power of Positive Change theme has been heartening after what has been a challenging year for all sectors.

“Of course, it is a huge shame we are all unable to be together in person for the conference and trade show as in past years we have had a brilliant turnout,” said Gwenllian.

“But by taking the event online those watching will be able to enjoy presentations and interactive Q&A sessions with top speakers from the comfort of their own homes.

“The health and safety of our many partners in business and industry is paramount, and I’m sure those joining us will not be disappointed when they see the names we have lined-up to take part.”

The day also features MC Gary Johnson – aka Front Guy Gary – Mark Bryant from Mochdre-based Fast Way to Fitness, Radar PR director Martin Williams and representatives from North Wales Business Academy (NWBA), ION leadership and 20Twenty Business Growth, as well as delegates and companies who have benefited from joining these programmes.

“The conference is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the companies and individuals who have taken part over the years, and the impact they have had on so many different businesses across the region,” said Jackie Whittaker, 20Twenty Business Development Manager.

“There will be a ‘take away’ for everyone who attends the event and an opportunity for companies that have attended our programmes to share their experiences as well as a discussion panel.”

She added:

“We are again excited to host this event and thrilled to be joined by so many fantastic speakers and delegates – we hope to see a great turnout and thank everyone so much for their support.”

The 20Twenty Business Growth Programme, ION leadership and the North Wales Business Academy are delivering fully funded courses supported by the European Social Fund through Welsh Government for a limited period to help support local North Wales businesses.

You can join online from 9.30am. The virtual event runs from 9.55am-3pm.

To register, visit: https://t.co/2GbZT2EnBi?amp=1

For further information, visit: www.20TwentyBusinessGrowth.com, www.ionleadership.co.uk and www.NWBA.ac.uk. Alternatively, call 01248 382497 or email [email protected]