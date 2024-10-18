Orbis Education and Care Shortlisted for 16 Industry Awards

Orbis Education and Care has been shortlisted for 16 different Welsh care awards in recognition of its workplace wellbeing and commitment to providing support and care for young people.

The care and education provider, which specialises in services for children and adults with complex needs associated with autism, has received 13 nominations at the Great British Care Awards Welsh regional event. This takes place at Cardiff’s Marriott Hotel on November 6.

The nominations include multiple finalists for the Putting People First Award, Home Care Worker Award and the Home Manager Award and the winners will go on to represent Wales in Birmingham at the UK finals in their respective categories next March.

As well as this, Orbis’ Executive Head of Education, Emma Thomas, has been shortlisted at the Wales Care Awards for the Peter Clarke Award for Promoting Excellence in Services for Children and Young People.

Emma has been recognised for helping children “be themselves” while “creating lasting memories.”

The other two nominations were for categories in the Mental Health and Wellbeing Wales Awards, which took place on October 9th. Orbis, which is headquartered in Cardiff and has schools and residential homes across the UK, was shortlisted for the Workplace Wellbeing Award for its work in helping promote staff wellbeing within the workplace over the last 12 months.

It was also shortlisted for the Inspiring Individual Award. People Director Alex Rowlands was recognised for her contribution to the team, where she has produced a new staff support programme, which includes a range of health and wellbeing initiatives.

Jonathan Vellacott, CEO at Orbis Education and Care, said:

“We are immensely proud of Orbis and it’s great to see that our commitment in providing the best for our pupils, residents and staff has been recognised. To be nominated for 16 awards in the space of a month is truly amazing and this recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Orbis team in all that they do. “I want to wish the team, and team members nominated in their respective categories the best of luck. I am so proud of our care providers – they are always willing to go the extra mile and hopefully the hard work will pay off at the various awards.”

Orbis Education and Care runs 32 schools and residential homes across the UK and is one of the UK’s leading providers of care for individuals with a range of needs, including autism and learning difficulties.