Opportunities to Learn and Share for Powys Event Organisers

Commercial and community event organisers in Powys are being invited to get involved in a new project that can help them with training, networking and support.

It will also provide an opportunity to find out more about plans for joint marketing campaigns and a new event to be held in the autumn, that will help promote what the county has to offer once the peak summer tourism season is over.

The project is being delivered by Powys County Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Team, which is looking for interested event organisers to complete this online form, which can be used to explain what help and support would be most valuable to them:

https://formbuilder.evolutive.co.uk/formsite/form/95e746b2-638a-4051-bdaf-c1681a4f3684

The project was successful in securing a Shared Prosperity Fund (UK Government Levelling Up) grant worth £100,000 to help support this work.

“Our aim is to help evolve the county’s event sector over the next 12 months while also repairing some of the damage caused to it by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cllr David Selby, the council’s Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys. “Powys is already well known for some of the events it hosts, like the iconic Royal Welsh Show and Hay Festival, but it is also home to many smaller vibrant community gatherings which also contribute to the visitor offer throughout the year. We believe the sector can play an even bigger role in growing the county’s economy, creating more jobs and attracting additional inward investment.”

Three drop-in sessions for event organisers have been arranged, where they can discuss their plans and support needs, and the project, with members of the council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Team:

• Y Gaer, Brecon, LD3 7DW, Thursday 29 February, 9am – 3pm.

• The Media Resource Centre, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AH, Thursday 14 March, 9am – 4.30pm.

• Hafan yr Afon, Newtown, SY16 2NH, Wednesday 20 March, 10am – 3pm.

Social enterprise, Open Newtown is one of the many organisations in Powys that gets involved in hosting events and has welcomed the initiative.

Stuart Owen its CEO said:

“Local events are an important aspect of tourism, socialising, entertainment and learning throughout Mid Wales. In Newtown alone we have 20 different outdoor events that take place every year, along with a weekly and very popular Parkrun.” “I’m sure the local organisers will welcome support to promote their regular events. We will certainly embrace opportunities to learn and share.”

For more information on the plans for a Powys event network, email: [email protected]