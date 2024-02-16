Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

International Tech Expert from India Headhunted by Innovative Diabetes Firm in Wales

Appointments B - Original Content
SHARE
,

A pioneering Welsh company developing a “revolutionary” non-invasive wearable blood glucose sensor has had to turn to India for its latest recruit due to a skills shortage in the UK.

Afon Technology, a leading name in cutting-edge medical technology, has proudly announced the addition of Piyush Shah, who will move from India to join its team as Technical Lead.

Piyush brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Afon Technology, showcasing the Monmouthshire-based firm’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical technology through recruitment of the world’s best experts.

His illustrious career is marked by ground-breaking contributions to the field of medical devices, including a pivotal role in the development of the artificial pancreas, a revolutionary project that combined an insulin pump with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) as part of a collaboration between J&J and Dexcom.

Sabih Chaudhry, Afon Technology’s CEO, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Piyush as our new Technical Lead. His wealth of knowledge will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission to create the world’s first wearable non-invasive blood glucose sensor, eliminating the need for needles in monitoring blood sugar levels.”

Currently living in Pune, India, Piyush developed an interest in working with technology from a young age and went on to secure an undergraduate degree in bioengineering.

His extensive experience extends to successful contributions to the development and launch of numerous Class II and Class III medical devices including the integration of insulin pumps and blood glucose meters for remote bolus delivery.

Prior to joining Afon Technology, he served in key roles at Boston Scientific, where he contributed to the development of medical devices in the cardiac domain, including RF catheters and arrhythmia mapping software.

His expertise was further honed during his time at Johnson & Johnson, where he played a crucial role in the development of insulin pumps and diabetes event tracking software applications within the diabetes domain. He also contributed significantly to the medical devices division of Moog based in Utah, USA.

Commenting on his appointment, Piyush expressed enthusiasm for the opportunities at Afon Technology:

“The technology Afon is trying to build will transform the diabetes world and the management of the disease which has created a lot of issues for a lot of families, including my own.

“Leaving my beloved home nation of India, I am fuelled by the shared vision of improving the lives of people with diabetes. Joining Afon at this crucial juncture allows me to contribute significantly to the final development stages of its revolutionary device.”

Afon Technology looks forward to leveraging Piyush’s wealth of experience to continue driving innovation in the medical technology sector. The company anticipates that his contributions will play a pivotal role in the final development stages of its pain-free continuous blood glucose sensor.

Sabih Chaudhry added:

“With Piyush on board, we are confident in our collective ability to drive innovation and make a meaningful impact on the lives of those managing diabetes.”

Afon Technology is best known for developing the world’s first non-invasive, real-time and continuous blood glucose sensor. The device is worn on the inside of the wrist with or without a watch, and it feeds back to the user’s chosen smart device to display blood glucose data.

Unlike the current continuous glucose monitoring devices, it will measure blood glucose levels in real-time without the need to penetrate the skin at all, making it easier to manage the condition, reducing the risk of diabetes-related complications such as heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure and limb amputations.

Companies such as Apple, Samsung and Google are rumoured to have been trying to develop non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, but so far none have been successful. Afon Technology hopes to win the race to this important milestone.

Preliminary clinical research gives people with diabetes hope that such a device could become a reality in the near future.

SHARE

Afon Technology, is a small team based in South Wales tackling one of the biggest technology challenges in the world of diabetes: non-invasive, continuous, blood glucose monitoring.

The team headed up by founder and microwave engineer, Dr Sabih Chaudhry is on a mission to develop the world’s first truly non-invasive continuous glucose monitor (CGM), Glucowear®. The wearable device will sit on the underside of the user’s wrist and using very low-powered frequency waves will measure blood glucose levels which will then be communicated back to a companion app on the user’s smartphone.

Game-changing technology
Dr Chaudhry has been dedicated to bringing this much-needed technology to life for many years but it was only in 2015 that he was able to secure substantial investment to allow him to build up a team to help with this hugely challenging feat. It was whilst working on a cancer treatment technology also using low-powered RF/microwaves that Dr Chaudhry had what he calls his ‘Heath Robinson’ moment with a friend when they realised that microwaves could be used to detect changes in biological constituents.

Afon Technology now employees a number of highly skilled and experienced engineers and regulatory experts who are working together to bring this device to market. The company has been recognised on a number of occasions for its innovative and ground-breaking work, most recently by being awarded a European Innovation Council Accelerator Grant of €2.4million. The company is currently preparing the device for further clinical trials in order to secure CE marking.

Meeting the challenge
Diabetes is a global pandemic with 537 million adults living with the condition, a number predicted to rise to 643 million by 2030. In Wales alone, caring for people with diabetes costs NHS Wales £500 million per year.

Diabetes technology and treatment has come a long way in the last 100 years with current CGMs enabling people with diabetes the ability to self-manage their condition with much more control and information. However, at best they are minimally invasive and not accessible to all living with diabetes. Health complications due to poorly managed diabetes are serious and can be life threatening. A truly non-invasive glucose monitoring device is what so many of the diabetes community and healthcare professionals have been waiting for.

The scale of this challenge is obvious and a number of the ‘big’ tech giants haven’t even been able to come up with a solution yet. The team at Afon is excited and hopeful that they will be able to say the very first ‘non-invasive CGM’ was developed in Wales.
 

Related Articles

Broker to the Stars Leaves Entertainment Industry Behind to Lead Insurance Firm

South Wales Firm Appoints Banker to Drive Regional Investment

Expanding North Wales Firm Strengthens Management Team

.

Afon Technology

 

Business News Wales