Ogi Partners with Hugh James to Improve Network Resilience Across its UK Operations

Leading UK law firm Hugh James has signed a multi-year deal with Wales-based telecoms provider Ogi, securing a high-capacity, resilient connectivity solution for its estate of UK offices, including its Cardiff HQ.

Ogi said the investment reflected a broader shift in the legal sector. With legal teams increasingly reliant on real-time collaboration, AI-driven solutions, and ironclad cybersecurity, cutting-edge digital infrastructure is no longer a luxury but a necessity, the firm said. Ogi’s bespoke connectivity packages are built to handle growing digital demands, giving businesses like Hugh James the speed, resilience, and scalability it needs to stay ahead.

“With an ever-growing demand for data-driven legal services and hybrid working environments, secure, ultra-reliable connectivity is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity,” said Hugh James’s Chief Technology Officer, Rupert Poole. “As a firm working across multiple locations, we need fast, resilient, and secure connectivity to deliver the best service to our clients. Ogi’s bespoke solution gives us exactly that – the scalability to grow and the security to protect what matters most.”

Ogi’s Chief Executive Officer, Ben Allwright, said:

“Hugh James is a forward-thinking firm that understands the power of robust digital connectivity. We’re delighted to deliver a tailored connectivity solution that not only supports their daily operations but also positions them for future growth.”

As law firms handle heavier digital workloads, rising cybersecurity threats, and complex compliance challenges, cutting-edge connectivity is a business-critical asset.

Ogi said that in an ever-competitive landscape this investment strengthens Hugh James’s ability to handle data-intensive workloads, cloud-based legal systems, and hybrid working, making operations remains seamless and secure across multiple jurisdictions.

Wales-based Ogi is committed to powering Wales’s business landscape with next-generation digital solutions, making sure firms like Hugh James can operate securely, efficiently, and without limits in an increasingly digital-first world.