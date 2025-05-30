In the Age of the Internet, How Safe Really are Our High Streets?

The high street has survived a lot in recent years. The rise of online shopping, declining footfall, and even a pandemic. But what happens when the threat isn’t visible through a shop window – or even based in the same country?

In the past few weeks, household names in retail like M&S and the Co-op – and even Harrods – have found themselves in the eye of a 21st-century storm. Each hit by cyberattacks that disrupted services, exposed data and left thousands of customers wondering just how safe their details really are.

These weren’t technical glitches. They were deliberate, targeted attacks – the kind that knocks confidence as much as they do operations. And that knock is already being felt: YouGov data reported by Retail Week shows trust in M&S fell by six percentage points in the days after the breach. For a brand built on quality and reliability, that’s a hit that won’t fade quickly.

But while headlines focused on what was stolen or which systems went down, there’s a more human story running underneath.

A colleague of mine had planned to collect a tailored order for a family event from M&S. Everything booked, everything paid. Then came the breach – and radio silence. No tracking, no updates, no suit. With days to spare, the situation forced them into a mad dash to find alternatives. It was stressful and expensive and felt completely avoidable.

This is what cyberattacks do. Not just to data, but to people. They creep into the everyday and quietly unravel it.

I’ve worked in digital infrastructure for more than two decades. And if there’s one thing I’ve learnt, it’s this: most people only think about cyber security when something breaks. Until then, it’s background noise. An IT problem. Somebody else’s job.

But these recent attacks show us how thin the line is between trust and disruption. And while big brands might eventually bounce back – with teams of comms professionals, legal advisors and tech support – smaller businesses don’t have that same buffer.

I speak to café owners, freelance designers, logistics firms. People who are brilliant at what they do, but not always switched-on to the risks that sit behind a single email click or a weak password. They’ll say things like: “Why would anyone come after us?”

The truth is attackers don’t need a reason. Just an opportunity.

Cybercriminals aren’t always criminal masterminds. Often, they’re opportunists. They exploit moments of carelessness – a spoofed email here, a phishing link there – and work fast once they’re in. What starts as a minor crack becomes a system-wide problem in hours.

And the damage isn’t just technical: it’s financial, emotional and reputational. For businesses already juggling rising costs, staff shortages and customer expectations, one breach can tip the balance.

But here’s the good news: you don’t need to be a cyber expert to make a start. Most attacks don’t happen because systems are complex – they happen because the basics get missed. Things like keeping software and antivirus updated, securely backing up files, knowing who has access to what and adding a firewall.

Even simple conversations can make a difference. When was the last time your team talked about cyber security, beyond ticking a training box? Would they know what to do if a suspicious message landed in their inbox?

These aren’t big, flashy changes. But they’re the kind of steps that build resilience. The kind that means, when something does go wrong, you’re not left completely exposed.

Because while it might be M&S or the Co-op making the headlines today, tomorrow it could be any of us.

But this isn’t about fear. It’s about realism; about knowing that our high streets – for all their charm and history – now rely on digital systems. Stock checks, tills, loyalty programmes, customer records and databases – it’s all online. And if that digital thread unravels, the impact is real, fast and felt by everyone from the office to the shop floor.

No system is bulletproof. But a bit of awareness – and a few basic habits – can go a long way.

Because in a world where the next attack could be just a click away, the smartest response isn’t panic. It’s preparation.