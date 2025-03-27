Ogi Brings World-Class Connectivity to Welsh Businesses with New WiFi Solution

Full-service Welsh telco, Ogi, is expanding its business-grade portfolio with the launch of a new wifi solution, powered by Amazon company eero.

The Ogi Pro package comes with eero’s cutting-edge TrueMesh wifi technology, enhanced security and real-time control. The move makes Ogi the first telecoms provider in Wales to offer Amazon’s advanced wifi technology to businesses.

With the ability to support up to four separate networks, businesses can securely manage key processes and payment systems, side-by-side with a fully customisable public wifi experience. The eero app helps business owners to manage their networks remotely, providing real-time insights and network control from anywhere.

“As businesses look to technology to improve efficiency and user experience, Ogi is here to equip them with the tools they need to grow and thrive,” said Ogi’s Director of Business Sales, Andy Dow. “With eero for Business, the Ogi Pro solution not only provides high-performance connectivity but also makes sure that businesses have the security, control, and support to navigate today’s staff and customer expectations. “We’re excited to bring eero for Business to our suite of Ogi Pro solutions – an essential tool for those looking to drive innovation and maintain a strong digital presence.”

eero’s Head of EMEA partnerships, Arjun Bhundia, added: