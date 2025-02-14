Why Cardiff is Primed for World-Class Connectivity

The ability to compete on a global stage starts with the right infrastructure, and Cardiff is fast becoming a city where businesses can thrive with the availability of world-class digital connectivity on the rise.

As a full fibre telco, Ogi has been at the forefront of this transformation, investing in the kind of infrastructure that allows businesses to perform at their best. Whether in finance, creative industries, or technology, businesses in Cardiff now have the connectivity to rival any other city in the world.

The work we have been doing in South Wales is all about enabling businesses to operate with confidence. Our multi-million-pound investment in full fibre connectivity has already transformed areas like Ocean Way and Central Square in the city, ensuring key business districts have access to high-capacity, high-speed connectivity.

This is about more than just faster internet; it is about resilience, reliability, and unlocking opportunities for growth. The latest phase of our work, expanding to St Mary Street and Cardiff Market, is another step towards making the city one of the best-connected in the UK.

What makes this investment particularly exciting is the impact it has on industries that depend on fast and stable digital infrastructure. A great example of this is the Cymru Broadcast Centre, created by Whisper Cymru with support from Cardiff Capital Region and other partners. Capable of delivering major international events such as Channel 4’s coverage of the Paralympics, using state-of-the-art remote production technology, the centre has put Cardiff on the broadcasters’ map. One of the reasons it can operate successfully here is because the fibre infrastructure in the city is now at a level where it can support the demands of high-end broadcasting, stimulating investment and job creation in the city.

It is not just the city’s internal connectivity that has improved. The work we have done extends beyond Cardiff, with a high-capacity network linking the city centre to one of Europe’s largest datacentres – Vantage – in Newport and beyond, ensuring that businesses have seamless, high-quality connectivity to the rest of the world. This means that businesses in Cardiff can operate with the same digital confidence as those in London, New York, or Singapore.

This level of connectivity is opening up new opportunities for businesses across sectors. Fintech firms, for example, depend on reliable, low-latency connections to process transactions in real time. Creative businesses need high upload speeds to send large files across the world. Hospitality and retail businesses benefit from the ability to integrate cloud-based services that improve customer experience. With full fibre, these capabilities are no longer limited to a handful of global hubs – they are right here in Cardiff.

As we continue to expand, we are focused on ensuring that more businesses can benefit. Connectivity is the foundation of modern business, and full fibre services are no longer a luxury – they are a necessity. The investment happening now is not just about meeting today’s needs but about preparing Cardiff for the future. As digital demands grow, businesses here will be ready.