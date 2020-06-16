Office Christmas Parties Cancelled – Thousands Forced to Forget Festive Party Plans

Work and office Christmas Parties are being cancelled across the UK as venues and businesses try to guess what will or will not be allowed at the end of 2020.

Large gatherings of people are likely to be restricted for the foreseeable future, and this is leading to those who have forward-booked large work and office parties being told their party plans will not now happen.

“Just as we thought 2020 could not get much worse, we’ve had to cancel our Christmas party – as have many of our clients. Our party venue isn’t sure how social distancing will work, so they aren’t bothering this year – it’s too much of a risk for them”, explains Jonathan Ratcliffe from Office Space company Offices.co.uk

Restaurants and venues across the UK rely on the busy Christmas period to boost cash reserves going into the quiet January and February months. The restrictions that may be imposed on businesses reliant on social contact is going to be very damaging during what should be a boom time.

“It’s all just so sad isn’t it, not only for the pubs and restaurants who rely on the Christmas trade, but for everyone working so hard during what is an awful time to run a business. People who are working are already close to burning out with stress, and a party is one thing to enjoy at the end of the year – seems even this is not happening this year”, adds Ratcliffe

For those who cannot meet up in person, there are plans afoot to celebrate the usual office and work Christmas games but using “work from home” virtual technology to bring Christmas cheer to all – just no kissing under the mistletoe in 2020!

Ideas for “Socially Distanced” Christmas Parties:

Virtual Drinks – use work video conferencing to enjoy a festive drink and a chat with colleagues

Fancy Dress Conference Calls – yes this will be a thing this year

Secret Santa – deliver a secret present via post to a random workmate

Microwave Christmas Dinner – enjoy a burning hot conference call meal together

Virtual Wine and Cheese course – LoveCheese.co.uk will deliver cheese and wine to your door and then guide you through with virtual tasting notes!

Zoom Karaoke – As if it is not annoying enough, at least you can put mute on

“As bad as it is, we’re excited to see what everyone comes up with to replace the face-to-face Christmas fun – it’ll be the best Christmas for grumpy scrooges that’s for sure”, concludes Jonathan Ratcliffe from Offices.co.uk