Cardiff-based Pelican Healthcare Hits Manufacturing High Despite Covid-19

Pelican Healthcare Ltd, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of disposable stoma products in the UK and Ireland healthcare markets, has achieved record levels of manufacturing during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite having to recruit and train half its production workforce due to the virus.

For the first two weeks of the pandemic, approximately 50 per cent of its manufacturing workforce needed to self-isolate, decreasing to 33% after this period, necessitating a strong recruitment drive that saw 22 temporary staff appointed in just two weeks. These recruits will remain in place until Welsh Government advice on vulnerable adults changes. The additional shortfall in production capacity has been supported by Pelican’s core staff working an additional 600 hours per month. This has ensured record levels of manufacturing, an increase of approximately 35%, and supply of products to customers has remained constant.

In addition, Pelican Healthcare’s Customer Services team has ensured trade orders are fulfilled so that the network of Dispensing Appliance Contractors (DACs) and pharmacies around the UK have adequate stock.

Part of the Eakin Group, Pelican Healthcare offers a wide range of innovative ostomy and continence products, including pouches, skin care products, support garments and other lines. Through its sister company, Respond Healthcare, it provides prescription dispensing, home delivery and support services to the stoma and continence care community throughout the UK.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant Pelican had to quickly reorganise its staff and introduce new ways of working within its manufacturing centre, which has included an even more stringent cleansing regime, the introduction of new protective equipment and guarding measures for staff, as well as social distancing.

Commenting on the measures taken and success that has been achieved over the last three months, Dr Paul Eakin, UK CEO said:

“I am delighted with how we were able to respond to the very serious situation the world finds itself in and continue to meet the vital needs of our customers across the UK. “The products we manufacture and deliver are absolutely crucial to people’s lives, without which they simply wouldn’t be able to function. Customers have told us for example, they would be in ‘big trouble without us keeping supplies arriving regularly’. This meant that our response to Covid-19 was absolutely critical and having delays to our manufacturing operation and supply network was simply not an option. “I am extremely proud of all the staff who have gone above and beyond during this pandemic, working extra-long shifts, whilst working in new ways and learning new skills. They have simply been outstanding and I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

Pelican and Respond Healthcare have also launched the #BeTheChange campaign to further help its customers go about their daily lives within Wales.

The campaign aims to educate the public and garner greater understanding of the needs of people living with hidden illnesses such as a stoma.

Working with its customers the campaign is pushing for changes in society including: