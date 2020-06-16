Working from Home with Kids – Advice for Working Parents

As more parents face the reality that school reopening isn’t happening quite how we hoped, we explore how parents in Cardiff can cope with the pressures of working from home with kids.

“We thought that the schools reopening around 1st June would give us some breathing space from what has been a very stressful period, however only one of our kids can go back, and even then its for at most 2 days a week”, explains Jonathan Ratcliffe from Cardiff Office Provider Offices.co.uk

Working from home is tough. Home schooling is very tough. So, if you must combine the two for a long period of time, how are you going to cope?

“Home schooling is one of the hardest things we have done as parents. The expectation and the stress, and at the same time we are trying to hold down jobs – it’s a nightmare scenario”, explains Ratcliffe

You are going to have to plan well, get organised and work to a strict timetable if you want to get everything done. Equally, you will need to have a proper split between work, school, fun and rest.

“The first thing you need to do is lower your expectations of what you are going to achieve, both with work and schooling. If you try to do too much the experience is going to be highly stressful – there is an end to this, but it may well be September now”, Ratcliffe adds.

Lower your expectations of what you will achieve with work

Communicate the problem clearly with your boss

Simplify your day into a set routine

Do not try and achieve too much

Pause and try and appreciate moments with your kids

Our 10 tips on how to survive lockdown with your kids

START EARLY AT THE SAME TIME EACH DAY: Routine is important for good sleep and mental health, for both you and your kids. School starts at a set time, so make sure you are ready and stick to the timetable.

GET DRESSED PROPERLY LIKE TEACHER AND STUDENT: Getting showered and dressed is important to divide sleep and school.

CREATE SPACES FOR DIFFERENT ACTVITIES: You might set up a teaching room (kitchen), quiet room (spare bedroom) and a play area (living room)

STRUCTURE YOUR DAY LIKE A SCHOOL DAY: Teaching time, activity time, play time and lunch time – just like their normal school routine

MAKE A PLAN WITH YOUR KIDS: At the start of the day ask them what they want to do (within reason) so they feel involved

TURN OFF YOUR PHONE: How are your kids meant to feel involved if you are checking emails?

SET ASIDE BREAKS FOR TV, IPAD AND EXERCISE: Use these times to schedule work emails or calls

TAKE EXERCISE: Depending on where you live, if you have a garden or not – try and get some fresh air, this also allows you some headspace

FINISH AT A SET TIME, BEDTIME AT A SET TIME: By getting a routine drilled in early on, you can try and get the kids to sleep at a sensible time, thereby giving yourself some space to work if you need to

DON’T BE TEMPTED TO HIT THE WINE: If you can, evening time will be the only real time you can realistically work. If you drink your concentration will be poor, sleep poor and you’ll wake in a grumpy mood. Try and keep drinking to a minimum.