North Wales Journalist Appointed Programme and Digital Editor at ITV Cymru

North Wales broadcaster and journalist Louise Elliott has been appointed Programme and Digital Editor at ITV Cymru Wales.

Louise grew up in Llandegfan on Anglesey, attending David Hughes Comprehensive in Menai Bridge. She started her career in journalism as a teenage apprentice in the newsroom of the Bangor Chronicle.

She worked in regional newspapers in Wales and the north west of England for ten years including many years at the Wrexham Evening Leader and the Daily Post before she was given her first break in broadcasting by HTV Wales in 1996. She also worked at the BBC, as a journalist and presenter on TV and radio.

“To now be in a position to support and encourage diverse talent at ITV is a privilege,” said Louise. “The company took a chance on me all those years ago. It’s now my turn to find and nurture those people, who like me, aim high from modest beginnings.”

Louise returned to ITV almost three years ago as Content Editor in the Wales newsroom.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be taking up this role, which for me, is a privilege and a joy in equal measure. I couldn’t wish to be working alongside a better team and I’m itching to get started,” said Louise.

Louise takes up her new role as ITV Cymru Wales records substantial increases in audiences for its news output on air and online.

“Trusted news on TV and online has never been more important to audiences and the fact that the people of Wales are choosing us in their hundreds of thousands every day is testament to the values and judgements of my team,” she added. “I am thrilled to be leading the best team at a time when our commitment to our audiences has never been more strongly felt.”

Louise’s appointment means that women now lead all the main programme making and technical teams in ITV Cymru Wales – covering news, English Language, Welsh Language and Production Specialist units.

Phil Henfrey, Head of News and Programmes at ITV Cymru Wales said:

“Louise’s connection with our audience is clear to see, as is her ability to motivate and inspire those around her. Her depth of experience, calm judgement – together with her passion for Wales and her humanity as a manager – have rightly earned her widespread respect from right across the team. “The appetite for trusted, impartial news about Wales has never been greater and Louise inherits a programme and digital content in great shape – both are thriving and both play a vital part in the daily lives of hundreds of thousands of people in Wales. “With the continuing Covid crisis – plus a Welsh parliamentary election, the Euros and I’m a Celebrity all on the horizon – it is an exciting time for news coverage and I am looking forward to working with Louise as she looks to take our news output and the team forward to the next level.”

Louise takes up her new role with immediate effect.