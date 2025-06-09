North Wales Housekeeping Group Celebrates New Customers

A North Wales housekeeping and facilities management specialist is celebrating winning a series of new customers – including the company’s first in Scotland.

Godfrey Group has onboarded international holiday park operator Landal to provide housekeeping for all its holiday lodges at its Barnsoul site in Dumfries.

Independently owned holiday park Low Briery, near Keswick in the Lake District, has also contracted with Godfrey Group to provide cleaning services for all its lodges and cottages.

A further new client is Lovat Holiday Parks which has contracted with Godfrey Group to deliver housekeeping services at its Waxham Sands holiday park in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

The latest client wins come on the back of almost three years of sustained growth during which turnover and headcount have more than doubled. The company currently employs more than 300 people at sites across the UK and recently moved into a new head office at the Pool Park Estate in Ruthin.

Closer to home the family-run business has also secured a contract with Love2Stay Shrewsbury, owned by Salop Leisure, which has brought in Godfrey Group to provide cleaning services for its accommodation units, central areas including café, reception and gym and shower blocks for touring and camping.

Andrew Godfrey, Managing Director of Godfrey Group, said:

“We have had a very busy start to 2025 with several new customers choosing us to deliver their housekeeping and cleaning services. “We are excited to have further cemented our position as the only UK-wide housekeeping company following our first contract in Scotland with Landal. “The common theme we hear from customers is that they want to professionalise their housekeeping and cleaning services and believe the best way to do this is to outsource to a specialist company like Godfrey Group which has the size and scale to be able to grow with a holiday park operator in line with their requirements.”

Colin Henderson, General Manager at Landal Barnsoul, said:

“Switching cleaning contractors can often be disruptive, but Godfrey Group made the transition for us effortless and the results are incredible. “Since their introduction, we have seen a dramatic improvement in guest satisfaction. Their team doesn’t just meet expectations – they exceed them.”

In addition to the holiday parks division of the business, Godfrey Group is also seeing growth in other sectors where it delivers commercial cleaning and facilities management services including education, housing associations and manufacturing and industrial sites.