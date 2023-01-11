North Wales Event to Help Businesses with Recruitment, Retention and Upskilling Challenges

This month, the Empowering North Wales: Skills for the Future event will provide businesses with a one-stop shop on support and guidance in recruiting, retraining and upskilling their staff.

Businesses who attend the event should expect to gain a greater understanding on the available skills and employment opportunities within North Wales. There will also be panel discussions and speeches from employers and apprentices in the event, who will share insights from their skills and training programmes.

The event will also serve as the launch of the Regional Skills and Employment Plan, which focuses on supply, demand and delivery of skills training across North Wales. The three-year Skills and Employment Plan has been developed by the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, in collaboration with businesses and employers across the region, the findings will be shared with the attendees during the event.

Chair of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership, David Roberts says:

“Businesses will be able to see first-hand the number of great opportunities we have in North Wales.” “Recently it has been a difficult time for businesses, especially with the challenges of recruiting new talent within a highly competitive market. As a result, organisations are looking for new ways to recruit but are also wanting to learn more about retraining and upskilling their current workforce. The Empowering North Wales: Skills of the Future event will provide these insights for businesses and allow them to ask the experts directly”.

“We want to ensure the employers and businesses in North Wales understand what opportunities are available to support their staff and know where to go for support”, said Sian Lloyd Roberts, Manager of the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership.

“The Regional Skills and Employment Plan has so much useful information that we’re eager to share to help businesses across North Wales. We’ve worked closely with the Colleges, Universities and Industry leaders to identify best-practices for staff development and work-based learning. The event will be a fantastic benefit to businesses, and we encourage all businesses – small or large to join us at the event in Llandudno.”

The event takes place at Venue Cymru, Llandudno from 9:00 am – 12:30 pm, on the 27th of January 2023.

To register your place: Empowering North Wales: Skills for the Future Tickets, Fri 27 Jan 2023 at 09:00 | Eventbrite