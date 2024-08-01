North Wales Event Aims to Futureproof Businesses Following Central Government Change

North Wales business leaders are being invited to a key summer event that will explore how Labour’s victory in the general election will impact their operations.

Organised by the Institute of Directors (IoD) North Wales branch, it will take place at Theatr Clwyd, Mold, for both members and non-members.

Attendees will learn about how the change in UK government will affect their current and future investment plans as well as their journey to achieving net zero.

Flintshire-based guest speakers from Celtic Financial Planning and Outwrite PR will discuss how best to navigate such developments.

Guests will also be updated on Theatr Clwyd’s £42million redevelopment project into a green, sustainable, world-class home for its communities, theatre-makers, and future generations in the region.

Chair of North Wales IoD David Roberts said:

“While the result in Westminster was not a shock to many, a new political party in the hot seat brings opportunities as well as changes to policies and approaches. “It’s vital that business leaders understand these nuances, and I’m sure our speakers will spark curiosity and debate in addition to sharing key advice and guidance.”

David, who also runs the North East Wales branch of advisory service The Alternative Board (TAB), added:

“Holding it at Theatr Clwyd will also allow attendees to hear about the incredible facility being constructed. “There is a strong relationship between the theatre and the business community, and I for one am excited to find out the latest on the redevelopment.”

Celtic Financial Planning, based in Mold, joined the green digital academy earlier this year, an initiative aiming to provide small businesses with the resources and knowledge they need to implement carbon reduction practices.

Company director Rob Lewis, who is also a North Wales Net Zero Ambassador, said:

“The topic of sustainable investment is not new, however the change in government has already had an impact. “I’m looking forward to sharing all the latest dos and don’ts on short and long-term sustainable investment.”

Outwrite PR, also based in Mold, has developed a strong reputation within green PR and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) communications through working with organisations across the UK.

The agency’s managing director Anthony Bullick, who is one of just 700 chartered PR practitioners in the UK, said:

“While the fundamental goal of achieving net zero is still in play, the details around key topics such as deadlines, reporting, and funding will change under the Labour government. “Maintaining awareness of these and communicating your activity clearly is going to be critical in maintaining and building relationships with stakeholders.”

Theatr Clywd’s executive director and CEO Liam Evans-Ford said:

“We are reaching an incredibly exciting time in the build programme. “The multi-million-pound renovation has sustainability at the heart of it to ensure it’s a community asset for future generations.”

The IoD summer event, which takes place on Friday 16 August between 12pm and 2.30pm, includes a buffet lunch as well as networking opportunities.

To book, visit here