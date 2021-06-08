North Wales Economic Ambition Board Pledge to Spring Clean Cymru

The North Wales Economic Ambition Board has announced that they will be pledging voluntarily to take part in Spring Clean Cymru, a two-week campaign which is part of a UK-wide effort to reduce the litter in our communities.

The campaign has been run annually by Keep Wales Tidy since 2017, of which it aims to support and inspire people to protect and care for their local environment. The issues surrounding litter and sustainability in Wales have been a hotbed for debate in recent years, with increasing pressure on the Welsh Government to introduce tougher legislation.

We spoke to Erin Thomas, who is the Communications and Engagement Officer for the North Wales Economic Ambition Board, and the organiser of the Board’s pledge to Spring Clean Cymru. Erin says that environment is at the top of the Board’s priorities and that it is of the utmost importance for the organisation to lead by example through partaking on this campaign, therefore giving back to the communities that it serves throughout North Wales.

You can listen to our audio interview with Erin Thomas below: