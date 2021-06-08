Gleeds’ Nicola Jones Appointed as Vice Chair of Women in Property

Nicola Jones, Senior Project Manager at Gleeds, the leading construction and property consultants in Cardiff, has been appointed as the National Vice Chair of Women in Property.

Women in Property aims to create opportunities, expand knowledge and inspire change for women working in the property and construction industry. After Nicola’s first year of tenure as Vice Chair, she will then take on the National Chair role for 2022/2023 for a further year.

Prior to joining Gleeds, Nicola worked as a regional health and safety manager and an assistant site manager with two different construction companies. When she applied to join Gleeds as a technical administrator, the management team had concerns she was over-qualified for the position due to her experience. They were right, and within a few months she was looking for her next challenge.

Under the encouragement of Gleeds Regional Director Simon Williams, Nicola took the next step to become a Project Manager’s Assistant. Ten years on, she is now a Senior Project Manager at Gleeds’ Cardiff office, leading on some of its most prestigious projects such as Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital of Wales and during the pandemic Nicola worked complete the new High Consequence Infectious Diseases Unit at the University Hospital of Wales, as well as the Spinal and Neuro Rehabilitation hospital and the All Wales Cystic Fibrosis unit at Llandough.

On her appointment as Vice Chair Nicola, who lives in Risca, said:

“I love construction and have done since the first day I worked as an administrator. To work my way up and to be encouraged every step of the way by my colleagues and peers, has been so important to me and my career, and that is what I now want to do in my role with Women in Property. “The construction industry is such a great sector to work in, yet so many women don’t consider it as a career option. They see the construction sector as a place where you only work on site, yet the breadth of jobs and opportunities is amazing. I want to see young girls and women joining me in the industry, making a difference to our built environments and creating more diversity in the sector too.”

Simon Williams, Regional Director of Gleeds in Wales, said: