North Wales Company Boss Gears up for Epic Desert Challenge in Aid of Charity

All-action company boss Caroline Platt is swapping her smart office outfits for biker leathers to take part in an epic charity motorbike ride through the baking desert heat.

Caroline, who heads up family company Platts Agriculture, in Wrexham, is gearing up for the 10-day trail around the Arabian peninsula that’s been described as one of the toughest, most remote motorbike challenges in the world.

She’s hoping her adventure on two wheels next year will raise £15,000 for a cause that’s close to her heart, the life-changing, 12-month We Grow programme being run by Wrexham-based charity WeMindThe Gap for young people aged between 18 and 25.

Also taking part in the ride from Dubai to Oman is her long time-friend, Discover Dynamix founder, Ani Sutton.

They are appealing for sponsorship from individuals, community groups and local businesses, whose logos they are happy to have stitched on their riding jackets.

The daredevil duo will join a group of other intrepid motorcycling enthusiasts including world renowned ‘adventure-holic’ Neil Laughton who climbed Everest with TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

Caroline has already completed three other fund-raising challenges for different charities over the last two years.

She has trekked 100 kilometres in the searing heat of Wadi Rum desert, Jordan, and completed a stamina-sapping 65km walk from Finland into the Arctic Circle.

Recently she took part in Strictly Nightingales Showcase, a dazzling dance-off in aid of Nightingale House Hospice, Wrexham.

Caroline is managing of director of Platts Agriculture, a leader in the UK animal bedding market which has its headquarters based on Llay Industrial Estate.

The multi-award winning firm, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, was named as the UK’s best family firm by the Federation of Small Businesses Awards.

Caroline encourages all staff to be involved in local activities and firmly believes that one of the recipes for the company’s success has always been that it gets behind community causes.

From a personal perspective she says challenging herself out of work helps keep her physically and mentally fit.

She said:

“I really do find that pushing myself out of my comfort zone keeps me on my toes physically and mentally. “It enhances my alertness and gives me the confidence to know that I am able to tackle all kinds of obstacles and big decisions in work or out.”

Although she is a keen motorbike rider this is Caroline’s first fundraising experience riding off-road.

She said:

“I love motorbikes. I have been to Croatia on a motorbike and last year my friend and I toured Ireland on bikes, but we are both road riders really. “This trip in January will be unlike anything we’ve done or even contemplated before. We’ll be hiring specialist bikes when we arrive, models that are suitable for the extreme terrain.”

Caroline was inspired to take on the trip after she received a phone call from successful businessman, adventurer and motivational speaker Neil Laughton, who invited her to consider joining the group.

She said:

“I’ve met Neil a few times, he’s an amazing character, hugely inspiring so when he put the idea of this latest adventure to me I thought well I’ve just got to give it a go.”

Caroline is passionate about raising money in aid of WeMindTheGap’s We Grow project.

The charity, which offers a range of courses supporting 11–25-year-olds, has done extensive work researching the experiences of local young people who for various reasons have dropped out of the education system and are struggling to find work.

Its aim is to encourage employers and strategists in society to work together to better connect and engage with young people, and to find positive, practical ways to offer them a brighter future.

Her determination to help the organisation grew stronger after a so-called “gappie” came on work experience to Platts.

She said:

“I’d love to raise enough to be able to fund a work placement for a young person, to give them a real head start on the road to a fulfilling career and life. “With all the traumatic challenges the world has faced in the last few years many young people’s needs have been pushed aside. “So many promising young talents of the next generation feel they’ve been forgotten. They face financial, practical and administrative barriers in their efforts to move forward, some have emotional setbacks or mental health issues to overcome. “That’s where WeMindTheGap can be a lifesaver, providing young people with a framework to help them regain their self-worth and feel a sense of belonging in our community. “The charity works with them to help boost their wellbeing and find the right fit for their skills when it comes employment, on the job training, further education and a structured career path. “The money we raise in sponsorship will directly support a young person in Wrexham through six months ‘ employment, life-coaching, tailored mentoring and an additional six months of dedicated support.

For more information about WeMindTheGap and its projects visit https://wemindthegap.org.uk/ and to make a donation go to Caroline Platt is fundraising for WeMindTheGap