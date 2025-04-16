North Wales Businesses Benefit from Transforming Towns Placemaking Fund

Works aiming to help regenerate commercial properties in Rhyl have been completed.

Denbighshire County Council's Economic and Business Development (EBD) team, in partnership with the Planning Compliance team, have recently carried out a scheme of works, as a part of the Transforming Towns Placemaking Fund.

The grant, which is funded through the Welsh Government Transforming Towns Programme, aims to help regenerate commercial properties and enhance businesses’ shop frontages.

Mr B’s Amusements, located on West Parade, in Rhyl recently underwent improvement works as a part of the Transforming Towns Placemaking Fund, which focused on visually improving the property and ensuring the safety of the public. The works included repairing and cleaning the roof, reconstructing the bay windows, repairs and rendering to the chimney and other general repair works.

The owners of Mr B’s Amusements, Tir Prince Leisure Group, said:

“Tir Prince Leisure Group were pleased to work in conjunction with Denbighshire County Council to improve the condition of 29/33 West Parade Rhyl in line with the Rhyl Vision and overall regeneration of Rhyl. “The application process for the grant funding was user friendly and Denbighshire County Council were extremely helpful throughout the process. We would encourage other property owners to make use of the funds available to help improve the condition of their property.”

Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

“Our Transforming Towns programme continues to provide invaluable support to town and city centres across Wales, empowering property owners and occupiers to breathe new life into empty buildings. “Denbighshire's Property Development Grant scheme exemplifies how targeted investment to support shopfronts and buildings can help create vibrant environments and sustainable communities that residents can take pride in.”

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“This project continues Denbighshire County Council’s commitment to realising the Rhyl Vision, by pursuing a vibrant and attractive town centre. “Transforming Towns Programme, funded by Welsh Government, provides an excellent opportunity for eligible businesses to improve the look of their business premises. “We have seen many successful examples from the previous round of funding, with staple buildings within Rhyl seeing positive transformations to their image. “This grant also helps both owners and leaseholders who wish to make use of and repurpose vacant spaces which they own or lease.”

Further details regarding the scheme, as well as application details, are available here.