North Wales Business Cream of the Crop at Virtual Cheese Awards

South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) has won two awards for its Double Gloucester cheese at the 2021 Virtual Cheese Awards, in association with Food and Drink Wales.

The north Wales farmers co-operative won Best Territorial Cheese and Best Welsh Cheese for its Double Gloucester cheese, which is made to a traditional recipe, rich, buttery and mellow in taste.

Ffion Davies, National Account Manager at South Caernarfon Creameries, said,

“As a business we are delighted to have won two awards for our Double Gloucester cheese in the Virtual Cheese Awards. We are proud of the great quality cheese we produce at South Caernarfon Creameries, using only the finest Welsh milk, produced by our 136 welsh farmers from across north and mid Wales. “As the business slowly returns to the ‘new normal’, it is great to have something to celebrate.”

Based on the Llyn Peninsula, South Caernarfon Creameries (SCC) is Wales’ oldest and largest dairy co-operative. It first started operating in 1938 when John Owen Roberts had a vision of all dairy farmers working together to enable them to market their own milk.

Today, SCC has 136 Welsh farmers from across north and mid Wales supplying milk for use in the production of its award winning cheese and butter.

The Virtual Cheese Awards were launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote and celebrate the fantastic British cheese industry in a time of great need.

Food and Drink Wales was the main sponsor of this year’s Virtual Cheese Awards.

Commenting following the awards, Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales, and Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths, said:

“I would like to congratulate South Caernarfon Creameries on its success. “We have a proud tradition of cheese-making in Wales and it forms a major part of our booming food and drink industry. From artisan to larger producers, we boast an impressive list of award-winning cheeses and I’m certain this will continue to grow over the coming years. “I’m also delighted that Food and Drink Wales were the headline partner of the 2021 Virtual Cheese Awards, which promotes and celebrates excellence within the industry.”

For a full list of winners of the Virtual Cheese Awards go to: https://www.virtualcheeseawards.com/

For more information about South Caernarfon Creameries visit https://sccwales.co.uk/