North Wales Technology will Help Solve Global Water Crisis

Innovative new technology will continue to revolutionise the global water industry and save billions of pounds in waste and environmental damage every year.

An international company with patents worldwide – and offices in North Wales, Jersey, Singapore and the Philippines – iVapps launches the latest addition to its award-winning pipeline application at a live virtual event from its UK research and development hub on Tuesday June 29 at 10am.

The unique digitised enabling solution brings networks in line with the development of ‘smart cities’ and meets demand for an answer to the ongoing water leakage crisis.

The mechatronic solution features the world’s first recyclable smart cartridge, complete with inflow real time technology sensors to digitise pipelines and control and monitor temperature, flow, pressure, turbidity, quality and more.

Already trialled in the UK, the design can monitor water flow and identify problems including leakages, contamination and bursts that cause billions of pounds in financial and environmental damage each year.

National Business Manager for the UK and Europe, Nigel Roberts, believes this is a landmark moment for mechatronics – uniting mechanical engineering and electronics – a step forward in the fight to preserve and manage the earth’s most precious resource.

“The iVapps smart cartridge is a true engineering future-proof revelation that delivers a solution to the industry’s current challenges, but also has a place in the development of the next generation of smart cities and towns,” he said. “We have been in discussions for some time with a range of private and public sector organisations – from water companies, their infrastructure partners to the pharmaceutical, chemical and food industries – and they are fully supportive of the system and the benefits it will deliver. “What our smart solution can do via digitisation and data management, while doubling up as a valve, is a game changer and meets the needs for a workable system that can be introduced here in the UK and internationally.”

However, time is not on their side. With one in nine people globally having no access to safe water – and as the UK strives to address its centuries-old infrastructure – England and Wales continue to lose 3.1 billion litres of water a day.