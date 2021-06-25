Growth Brings New Appointments at Sphere Solutions

Construction recruitment experts, Sphere Solutions have strengthened its Cardiff head office team to support ambitious growth plans, with several appointments.

The resilience of the construction industry throughout the pandemic has meant that the need for skilled candidates has increased. After a successful start to the year, the investment in the head office team is one of the many exciting plans in the pipeline for Sphere.

Sphere’s investment in their growth not only includes the expansion of the team but also an exciting redevelopment plan for their Cardiff head office, which will create a ‘workforce hub’ environment that will include a café and a gym.

The team’s growth includes the appointment of Charlotte Bugg and promotion of Jakir Hussain. Jakir, who joined Sphere in 2014, has been promoted to Company Management Accountant having gained his ACCA qualification.

Managing Director, James Hughes said

“Since he joined the business 7 years ago, Jakir has been a key part of our finance team and is a huge asset to the business. We are really proud of his achievement in completing his ACCA and we are excited to see him continue his professional development following his hugely deserved promotion”.

Jakir’s promotion is one of the many examples of Sphere’s commitment to grow the team organically and highlights good practice for recruitment and development.

Boosting the strength of the payroll team, Charlotte will be instrumental in launching Sphere’s new online portal, which will help to clients to control costs on-site.

Bryn Jones, Finance Director added

“Charlotte joins us at a really exciting time for the business. After a hugely challenging Covid-19 affected 2020, we see a huge opportunity for growth over 2021 and beyond. Charlotte will lead the delivery of the weekly freelance payroll and will be a key point of contact for our stakeholders, in particular our candidates”.

More exciting growth is expected for Sphere Solutions in the next 12 months, with the construction industry set for double-digit growth in 2021.

Mr Hughes concluded:

“We are starting to see markets return and the year ahead is an exciting one with several announcements to come”.

Celebrating 16 years of success in 2021, Sphere provides recruitment services across the whole of the UK, with offices in Wales and the south west of England, as well as international operations in Calgary and Toronto.