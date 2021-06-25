Global Data Protection Specialist is Backing the Wales Digital Startup of the Year Award

A Cardiff-based global digital business is sponsoring the digital startup of the year awards at the 2021 Wales Startup Awards.

GRC World Forums provides business insight and educational resources to governance, risk and compliance professionals. It produces high quality information, alongside virtual and physical events, for senior executives and professionals and its content and conferences provide opportunities to gain the latest insights, guidance and advice from industry experts, thought-leaders, vendors and consultancies.

Nick James, founder of GRC World Forums, was delighted to be supporting the awards because of importance of startups to the Welsh economy:

“The Covid 19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and created opportunities for start-up businesses to change and disrupt the traditional business landscape. It is now possible to start a global company from anywhere. Silicon Valley wasn’t always a hub for entrepreneurs, Hi-tech startups are booming in Israel, Ireland and India and London remains Europe’s top startup capital. Wales can’t afford to be left behind especially as startups are the driving force behind an economy and startups create jobs and we want to help make Wales the place where people with an idea will come to launch their business” “As a relatively young business ourselves we know how difficult it is to start and then grow a business and as we’re moving our HQ to Cardiff, we can think of no better way to champion and support the next generation of digital businesses than through the awards. We will also be using our publications to shine a light on Welsh digital startups, providing them with access to critical information on all aspects of governance, risk and compliance and giving the overall winner with a complementary review of their data protection and privacy policy”.

Last year’s winner was Bright Branch Media and its founder Jo Pearce said the awards had been important to the further development of the business;

“When you start a business for the first time, you are constantly learning and developing new skills. Winning this award gave us the confidence to know we were heading in the right direction. Knowing that a panel of experts put us through to nomination inspired us to carry on. Winning our category gave us the endorsement and promotional opportunities to reach businesses that may not have heard of us.” “We want to ensure that we continue to produce excellent creative work, become a centre of excellence and develop new emerging creative talent. We are excited about the innovative digital and TV content projects we have in development and are looking forward to working with some of the most inspiring production companies and broadcasters in the UK.”

The Wales Startup Awards are the only awards in the UK to specifically focus on recognising the achievements of new businesses and will take place at the Depot in Cardiff on September 9th. Details of all the finalists can be found at www.walesstartupawards.com