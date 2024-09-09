No Decision taken on County’s Leisure Centres

No decisions about the future configuration of the county’s leisure centres have been made by the council, Powys County Council has said.

The council has reiterated its position after receiving concerns from local communities that decisions had been taken to close leisure centres.

The council’s review of leisure provision is being finalised and the findings will be published and considered by Cabinet and the Economy, Residents and Communities Scrutiny Committee this autumn.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: